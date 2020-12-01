Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 4,272; tests performed in last 24 hours: 14,588

As many as 4,272 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were reported in the last 24 hours, following 14,588 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

As of Tuesday, 479,634 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

A total of 360,934 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, to date, 4,122,192 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 14,588 were performed in the last 24 hours, 9,551 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 5,037 on request.

Also, since the previous daily reporting, the results of 37 tests processed before the last 24 hours and submitted until December 1 were added.