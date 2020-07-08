Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 555 to 30,175

Another 555 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported since the last information released by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 30,175 as of Wednesday at noon.

As many as 237 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care.Of the people confirmed positive, 22,284 were discharged, of which 20,799 patients were cured and 1,485 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.To date, 796,484 tests have been processed nationwide, according to GCS.