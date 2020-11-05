Romania's COVID-19 case count rises to record 9,714; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 37,685

As many as 9,714 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 37,685 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

As of Thursday, 276,802 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

A total of 191,085 people were declared cured.

According to GCS, to date, 3,379,609 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 37,685 were performed in the last 24 hours, 21,622 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 16,063 upon request.

The results of 57 tests processed before the last 24 hours and submitted by November 5 have been reported.

Another 121 people - 68 men and 53 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 7,540.

According to the GCS, 112 patients had comorbidities, one deceased patient had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported so far for eight patients.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 8,177 fines amounting to 1,065,695 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of 12,061 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, out of which 1,014 in intensive care, the highest number so far.

In Romania, 37,685 people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 10,042 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 63,938 people are in quarantine at home, and 9 people in institutional quarantine.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stayed constant at 6,853 and so did the death toll at 126.

A total of 2,039 people retested positive for COVID-19.

The counties of Salaj, Timis and Cluj still reported a 14-day cumulated SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of over 5 per 1,000 population, while the city of Bucharest reached 4.45, up from 4.24 the previous day.

The rate in the counties of Alba, Sibiu and Bihor and Bucharest City exceeds 4 per 1,000 population.

According to GCS, the cumulative rate elsewhere is is 5.77 in Sjlaj, 5.48 in Timis, 5.33 in Cluj, 4.96 in Alba, 4.77 in Bihor, 4.45 in Bucharest, 4.43 in Sibiu, 3.91 in Arad, 3.86 in Mures, 3.34 in Maramures, 3.32 in Dolj, 3.06 in Bistrita-Nasaud, 3.02 in Valcea.

Bucharest City - 1,084 and the counties of Timis - 551, Cluj - 534, Prahova - 396, Iasi - 394, Mures - 343, Sibiu - 340 and Brasov - 323 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous reporting.

Most of the COVID-19 cases in Romania so far have been recorded in Bucharest City - 40,248, as well as the counties of Iasi - 12,056, Cluj - 11,018, Timisoara - 11,010, Brasov - 10,618, Prahova - 10,718, Suceava - 10.072.