Romania's COVID-19 case count shatters record - 5,343 cases; 36,815 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 5,343 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded since the previous reporting, following 36,815 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

As of Wednesday, 222,559 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

A total of 159,855 people were declared cured.

According to GCS, to date, 3,133,809 tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection have been processed nationwide. Of these, 36,815 were performed in the last 24 hours, 22,641 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 14,174 upon request.

Also, since the previous reporting, the results of 468 tests processed in the last 24 hours and submitted until October 28 were reported.

Another 107 people (60 men and 47 women) infected with the novel coronavirus died, a new daily record that brings Romania's COVID-19 death toll to 6,681.

According to the GCS, 100 of the recorded deaths were in patients with comorbidities, one deceased patient did not have comorbidities, and 6 patients who died have had no comorbidity reported so far.

A number of 10,934 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, of which 861 in intensive care, the highest number so far.

In Romania, 27,280 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 9,931 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 50,565 people are in quarantine at home, and 52 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 6,302 fines amounting to 962,800 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 777 retested positive for COVID-19.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stayed constant at 6,851 and so did the death toll at 126.

Cluj County recorded the highest cumulative incidence of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, in the last 14 days, of 4.09 per 1,000 population.

According to GCS, the cumulative incidence of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus is 4.09 in Cluj; 3.81 in Bucharest; 3.72 in Alba; 3.43 in Salaj; 3.39 in Timis and 3.22 in Harghita.

The city of Bucharest - 744 and the counties of Cluj - 356, Timisoara - 318, Iasi - 267 and Bihor - 216 are the areas with the most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases since the previous reporting.

Most COVID-19 cases in Romania have been reported so far in Bucharest - 33,118 and in the counties of Iasi - 9,959, Prahova - 9,280, Brasov - 9,106, Suceava - 8,985 and Cluj - 8,249.