Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 104; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 26,000

As many as 104 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 26,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Friday, 1,082,057 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,047,117 were declared cured, Agerpres informs.

To date, 8,602,219 RT-PCR tests and 1,734,485 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 12,038 RT-PCR tests were performed (4,681 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,357 on request) and 14,587 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 28 people were reconfirmed positive.