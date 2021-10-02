Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 12,590; tests performed in last 24 hours: about 79,000

As many as 12,590 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following about 79,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday.

As of Saturday, 1,257,145 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,127,564 were declared cured.

To date, 9,662,547 RT-PCR tests and 3,339,910 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the last 24 hours, 26,553 RT-PCR tests were performed (11,613 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 14,940 on request) and 52,429 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 3,090 people were reconfirmed positive.