Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 233; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 33,000

As many as 233 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 33,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Tuesday, 1,083,711 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,047,915 were declared cured.To date, 8,723,697 RT-PCR tests and 1,882,726 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, agerpres reportsIn the last 24 hours, 14,561 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,294 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,267 on request) and 19,306 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 34 people were reconfirmed positive.