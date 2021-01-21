Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,878; tests performed in last 24 hours: 30,000

As many as 2,878 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 30,000 tests nationwide, of which 24,552 are RT-PCR tests and 5,474 are rapid antigenic tests the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Thursday, 703,776 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 641,288 people were declared cured.

To date, 5,244,752 RT-PCR tests and 63,108 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally.

In the last 24 hours, 24,552 RT-PCR tests were performed (16,496 based on case definition and medical protocol and 8,056 on request) and 5,474 rapid antigen tests.