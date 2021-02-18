Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,058; tests performed in last 24 hours: 27,599

As many as 3,058 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 27,599 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Thursday, 771,843 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 717,179 were declared cured.

To date, 5,804,671 RT-PCR tests and 230,652 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 27,599 RT-PCR tests were performed (17,720 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 9,879 on request) and 7,997 rapid antigen tests.