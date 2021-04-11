Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,302

As many as 3,302 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 20,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Sunday, 1,006,167 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 906,659 were declared cured.To date, 6,978,229 RT-PCR tests and 709,625 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 14,964 RT-PCR tests were performed (7,395 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,569 on request) and 5,743 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 439 people were reconfirmed positive.