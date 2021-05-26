Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 379; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 33,000

As many as 379 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 33,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Wednesday, 1,076,533 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,035,902 were declared cured.To date, 7,816,956 RT-PCR tests and 1,124,375 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 22,586 RT-PCR tests were performed (13,690 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,896 on request) and 10,471 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 138 people were reconfirmed positive.