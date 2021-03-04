Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4,271; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 35,000

As many as 4,271 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 35,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Thursday, 816,589 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 749,673 were declared cured.

To date, 6,105,686 RT-PCR tests and 334,027 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 26,410 RT-PCR tests were performed (16,885 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,525 on request) and 9,539 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 832 people were reconfirmed positive.