Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4,342; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 36,000

As many as 4,342 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 36,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Friday, 820,931 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 752,234 were declared cured.

To date, 6,133,554 RT-PCR tests and 342,496 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 27,868 RT-PCR tests were performed (16,471 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,397 on request) and 8,469 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 834 people were reconfirmed positive.