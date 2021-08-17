 
     
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 544 ; tests performed in last 24 hours: 38,918

As many as 544 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 38,918 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Tuesday, 1,088,053 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,050,342 were declared cured.

To date, 8,904,549 RT-PCR tests and 2,111,404 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 15,305 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,305 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,000 on request) and 23,883 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 82 people were reconfirmed positive, Agerpres informs.

