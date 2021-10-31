Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 7,424; tests performed in last 24 hours: nearly 35,000

As many as 7,424 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following almost 35,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday, agerpres reports.

As of Sunday, 1,648,031 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania of which 8,374 are from re-infected patients, tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection. Of these, 1,405,694 were declared cured.

To date, 10,307,196 RT-PCR tests and 4,446,278 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 14,906 RT-PCR tests were performed (7,446 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,460 on request) and 19,995 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 764 people were reconfirmed positive.