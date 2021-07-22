Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 78; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 24,000

As many as 78 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 24,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Thursday, 1,081,953 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,047,000 were declared cured.

To date, 8,590,181 RT-PCR tests and 1,719,898 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 11,666 RT-PCR tests were performed (5,614 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,052 on request) and 13,075 rapid antigen tests.

Also, since the previous GCS information, the results of 180 RT-PCR tests have been reported, tests processed before the last 24 hours and transmitted until July 22.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 16 people were reconfirmed positive.