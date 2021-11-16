Romania's COVID-19 daily case count up by 4,128 on 55,000-plus tests performed over past 24 hrs

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 4,128 in the last 24 hours following over 55,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

As of today, 1,748,568 COVID positives were confirmed in Romania, 9,806 of whom are reinfected persons found positive more than 180 days after the first infection. As many as 1,598,656 patients were declared cured.

To date, 10,557,409 RT-PCR tests and 4,951,904 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 16,535 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (9,224 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,308 on request); as many as 39,105 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 919 people were reconfirmed positive.