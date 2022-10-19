Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 619 on 14,824 tests performed

As many as 619 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 263 fewer than on the previous day, on 14,824 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 148 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 191, and in the counties of Cluj - 51 and Timis - 44.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate is highest in Bucharest City - at 1.02, and in the counties of Cluj and Timis - 0.83 and 0.75, respectively.

To date, 3,281,666 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 887 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 44 fewer than the day before; 49 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 93 are in ICUs. Of the ICU patients, 82 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, 13 Covid deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours (12 men and 2 women), one in the 40 - 49 age group, two in the 60 - 69 age category, three in the 70 - 79 age range and 7 in patients aged over 80. Suffering from underlying conditions were 13 of the patients who died and 7 were vaccinated against COVID.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,145 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.