Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 882 on over 8,000 tests performed

As many as 882 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 577 more than on the previous day, on 18,096 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 203 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 185, and in the counties of Timis - 61 and Cluj - 58.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate is highest in Bucharest City - at 1.03, and in the counties of Cluj and Timis - 0.84 and 0.76, respectively.

To date, 3,281,047 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 931 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 29 fewer than the day before; 52 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 93 are in ICUs. Of the ICU patients, 83 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, seven Covid deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours (5 men and 2 women), one in the 40-49 age group, two in the 70-79 age range and 4 in patients aged over 80, who suffered from underlying conditions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,131 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.