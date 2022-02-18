Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 14,524; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 68,000

As many as 14,524 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 850 from the previous day, with over 68,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Friday.

Of the new cases, 1,766 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 5,217, and in the counties of Cluj - 1,028, Ilfov - 855, Timis - 770, Sibiu - 767, Brasov - 686, and Constanta - 676.

As of Friday, 2,643,614 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, of which 99,073 in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 9,614 people with COVID-19, down 100 from the previous reporting, including 567 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 1,132 patients, including 14 children are in intensive care, up 13 and four, respectively.

Of the 1,132 patients admitted to ICU, 978 are unvaccinated.

As many as 2,249,116 patients have been declared cured.

- Deaths -

According to GCS, another 135 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 80 men and 55 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including ten previously unaccounted deaths.

Out of the total patients who died, 114 were unvaccinated and 21 vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 30 to 39 years and over 80 years; 19 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for two patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 62,323 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.