Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,862 on over 20,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 1,862 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 1,006 from the previous day, with over 20,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 419 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 299, and in the counties of Timis - 144 and Cluj - 130, told Agerpres.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Cluj County - 1.82 and Bucharest City - 1.54.

As of Tuesday, 3,264,771 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,366 people with COVID-19, down 60 from the previous reporting, including 113 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 121, down seven, are in intensive care.

Of the 121 patients admitted to ICU, 110 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, eleven Romanians, seven men and four women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the eleven deaths, two were recorded in the age group 50-59 years, one in the age group 60-69 years, three in the age group 70-79 years and five in the age group over 80 years.

Nine deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and three deaths were in vaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,992 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.