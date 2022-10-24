Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 305 on over 6,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 305 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 99 from the previous day, with over 6,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 64 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 95, Cluj County - 29, and Hunedoara County - 20.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 0.91, followed by Cluj County - 0.71, and Timis County - 0.64.

As of Monday, 3,283,658 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 824 people with COVID-19, down three from the previous reporting, including 52 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 96 are in intensive care.

Of the 96 patients admitted to ICU, 87 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, two Romanians, both men, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the two deaths, one was recorded in the age group 60-69 years and one in the age group 70-79 years.

Both deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and one death was in a vaccinated patient.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,165 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.