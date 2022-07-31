Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,079 in last 24h

As many as 4,079 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 3,453 from the previous day, with over 13,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 742 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,179, and in the counties of Cluj - 340, Constanta - 317, Sibiu - 246, Ilfov - 222.

The 14-day notification rate nationwide is 3.30 cases per 1,000 population. The highest rates are in Bucharest City - 9.03, followed by the counties of Cluj - 8.05, Ilfov - 6.44, Constanta and Sibiu - 5.99.

A number of 3,063,647 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania to date.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 3,904 people with COVID-19, up 144 from the previous reporting, including 585 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 263 patients, up nine, including five minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 263 patients admitted to ICU, 232 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 16 Romanians, five men and eleven women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 16 deaths, three were recorded in the age group 60-69 years, two in the age group 70-79 years, and 11 in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and 10 deaths were in unvaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,999 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.