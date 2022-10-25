Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 692 on almost 16,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 692 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 387 from the previous day, with almost 16,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 150 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 161, Brasov County - 41, and Cluj County - 40.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 0.90, followed by Cluj County - 0.69, Timis County- 0.62, and Sibiu County - 0.62.

As of Tuesday, 3,284,350 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 773 people with COVID-19, down 51 from the previous reporting, including 49 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 102, up six, inlcuding one minor, are in intensive care.

Of the 102 patients admitted to ICU, 91 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, three Romanians, two men and a woman, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

All the deaths were recorded in the age group 70-79 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and one death was in a vaccinated patient.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,168 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.