Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 811 on over 15,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 811 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 189 from the previous day, with over 15,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 189 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 188, Constanta County - 44, and Timis County - 43.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 1.21, followed by Cluj County - 1.18, and Timis County- 1.03.

As of Wednesday, 3,277,831 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,000 people with COVID-19, down 15 from the previous reporting, including 58 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 95 are in intensive care, down 13, including one minor.

Of the 95 patients admitted to ICU, 82 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, six Romanians, three men and three women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the six deaths, one was recorded in the age group 60-69 years, three in the age group 70-79 years, and two in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and three deaths were in vaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,103 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.