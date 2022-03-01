Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,461; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 62,000

As many as 8,461 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 3,704 from the previous day, with over 62,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 1,083 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 2,288, and in the counties of Timis - 483, Prahova - 341, Ilfov - 339, Constanta - 318, Cluj - 316, and Brasov - 302, Agerpres.ro informs.

As of Tuesday, 2,741,945 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, of which 110,961 in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 6,588 people with COVID-19, down 695 from the previous reporting, including 379 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 892 patients, down 31, including six children are in intensive care.

Of the 892 patients admitted to ICU, 780 are unvaccinated.

As many as 2,510,046 patients have been declared cured.

- Deaths -

According to GCS, another 164 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 100 men and 64 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 18 previously unaccounted for.

Out of the total patients who died, 139 were unvaccinated and 25 vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 50 to 59 to over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 63,578 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.