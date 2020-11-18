Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 168 to 9,429 in last 24 hours

Another 168 people - 102 men and 66 women - infected with the novel coronavirus have died, COVID-29 death toll in Romania reaching 9,429, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

Four deaths were recorded in the age group 40-49 years; 16 in the age category 50-59 years; 42 in the age category 60-69 years; 62 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 44 in the category over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 163 of the deaths were recorded in patients with comorbidities and five deceased patients did not have pre-existing medical conditions.