Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 35 to 2,764

Another 35 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, bringing the total COVID-19 death toll to 2,764, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

According to GCS, 21 men and 14 women died in the last 24 hours in hospitals in the counties of Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Buzau, Caras-Severin, Dambovita, Dolj, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Maramures, Mures, Olt, Prahova, Salaj, Timis, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, and Bucharest City.

Of the latest deaths, there was one fatality in the 30 - 39 age range; one in the 40 - 49 age range, four deaths were in the 50 - 59 age range; five in the 60 - 69 years age group, 13 in the 70 - 79 age group and 11 were patients aged over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 33 deaths were in patients who had pre-existing conditions, one deceased patient displayed no comorbidities, and for one patient no co-morbidities had been reported.