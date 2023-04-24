Romania's COVID-19 weekly cases rise by 5,032 , April 17-23, 2023.

As many as 5,032 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the April 17-23, 2023 week in Romania, with over 60,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 1,392 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

As of April 23, 3,390,124 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,178 people with COVID-19, including 120 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 120 patients, including one child, are in intensive care.

Of the 120 patients admitted to ICU, 98 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 46 Romanians - 28 men and 18 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the week.

Deaths by age groups: two in the age group 50-59 years; five in the age group 60-69 years; 18 in the age group 70-79 years, and 21 in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities.

Of the deceased patients, 13 were vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic,68,047 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.