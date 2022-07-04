Romania's COVID-19 weekly cases rise by 7,726, June 27- July 3

As many as 7,726 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the June 27- July 3 week in Romania, with almost 75,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 1,307 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

As of Monday, 2,927,187 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 922 people with COVID-19, including 125 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 52 patients, including one minor, are in intensive care.

Of the 52 patients admitted to ICU, 25 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 16 Romanians, 11 men and five women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 is reported dead in the week.

Deaths by age groups: one in the age group 60-69 years, nine in the age group 70-79 years, and six in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with commorbidities.

Of the deceased patients, four were vaccinated and 12 were not vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,755 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

AGERPRES