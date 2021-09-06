Romania's Cristina Dinu wins W25 Vienna ITF singles title

Romanian tennis player Cristina Dinu won the singles title at the 25,000-USD W25 Vienna 2021 ITF tournament on Sunday after defeating Austrian Sinja Kraus in the final 6-3 6-4.

It took Dinu, 28, world number 300, almost two hours of play to prevail over her 19-year-old, world number 583 opponent.

In the first round, Dinu defeated Croatian Antonia Ruzic, 6-1 6-4; next she beat Austrian Julia Grabher 6-0 7-5, in the quarters she prevailed over German Eva Lys with 6 -1 7-6 (3), and in the semis she defeated Russian Erika Andreeva 6-3 6-3, Agerpres informs.

The Romanian has won three W25 ITF singles titles this year in Tarvisio (Italy), Vrnjacka Banja (Serbia) and Vienna (Austria). Dinu has three other titles in this category and a total of 23 ITF singles titles.