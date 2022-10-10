 
     
Romania's Crown Custodia Margareta to welcome David Popovici and other champion swimmers at Elisabeta Palace

Her Majesty Margareta and His Royal Highness Prince Radu will welcome on Monday, at the Elisabeta Palace, a delegation made up of young athletes, swimming champions, the Press Office of the Custodian of the Romanian Crown announced, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the athletes in question are David Popovici, Robert Glinta, Vlad Stancu, Patrick Dinu, Stefan Cozma, Alexandru Constantinescu, Aissia Prisecariu, Anastasia Bako, Constantin Popovici, alongside their coaches, as well as members of the leadership of the Romanian Swimming Federation and Modern Pentathlon.

On this occasion, His Royal Highness Prince Radu will deliver a speech, as well as swimmer David Popovici and Camelia Potec, who is the President of the Romanian Swimming Federation and Modern Pentathlon, the release mentions.

