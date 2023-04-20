 
     
Romania's cyclist Grosu takes second place in second stage of Belgrade - Banja Luka race

Eduard Grosu

Romanian cyclist Eduard-Michael Grosu of HRE Mazowsze Serce Polski on Thursday took second place in the second stage of the Belgrade - Banja Luka road bicycle race held between Bijeljina and Vlasenica.

The victory went to Italian Enrico Zanoncello of Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizane, clocking in at 2:54:30. Grosu and Croatian Viktor Potocki of Ljubljana Gusto Santic rounded up the medal podium, arriving at the same time as the winner, told Agerpres.

Overall, Zanoncello is the leader, followed by Polish Bartosz Rudyk of Voster ATS Team, two seconds behind, and Grosu, four seconds behind.

The third stage --165.5 km --will take place on Friday in Bosnia-Herzegovina from Doboj to Prijedor.

