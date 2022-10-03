Romania's daily COVID-19 case count up by 649 on 8,200-plus tests performed

As many as 649 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 205 more than on the previous day, on over 8,200 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 145 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 141, and in the counties of Timis - 43, Cluj - 38, and Hunedoara - 37, told Agerpres.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate is highest in Cluj County - at 1.49, followed by Timis County and Bucharest, with 1.46 and 1.39 respectively.

As of Monday, 3,270,591 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,400 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 57 more than on the day before; 100 of this total are children, by seven more than on the previous day.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 123 are in ICUs. Of the ICU patients, 115 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, three Covid deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours - a man and two women. One fatality was in the 60 - 69 age category, one in the 70 - 79 age category, and one in the 80+ age range. All the deceased patients suffered from underlying conditions and none of them was vaccinated for Covid.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,034 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.