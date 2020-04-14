Romania's data protection watchdog joins Confederation of European Data Protection Organisations

Romania's Association of Privacy and Data Protection Specialists (ASCPD) announced on Tuesday having joined the Confederation of European Data Protection Organisations (CEDPO), thus becoming CEDPO's 10th full member.

According to ASCPD Chairman Marius Dumitrescu, the Confederation of European Data Protection Organiations (CEDPO) is an umbrella organization that brings together the most representative national data protection associations in the European Union."The accession process involved a monitoring of the activity of the association at national level, which extended for more than a year, and the invitation to join this confederation is practically a confirmation of the expertise of data protection specialists in Romania and of the effort made by ASCPD members in promoting data protection and privacy nationwide. Romania's data protection specialists will thus have the opportunity to exchange experience and knowledge with a network of thousands of data protection experts and to actively contribute to the development of the European legislative framework for the protection of personal data," Dumitrescu is quoted as saying in a press statement.