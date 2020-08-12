 
     
Romania's electricity consumption down 7.1 pct in H1, exports double

Romania's electricity consumption in H1 2020 amounted to 25.7 TWh, by 7.1 percent less from the same period of the year before, while imports were twice as high, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informed today.

Electricity consumption in the economy, ie of industrial consumers, registered the steepest decline of 10 percent, while household consumption was by 2 percent higher.

The total power output was 11.7 percent down, with the most severe decline in hydropower output (-24 percent) and that of conventional thermal power plants (-20 percent).

Conversely, the wind power output increased 6 percent, the solar energy output was 1.3 percent higher, while the production of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant increased by 11.1 percent.

Energy imports doubled in the reporting period, reaching 3.681 TWh, while energy exports increased by 18 percent to 2.550 TWh.

