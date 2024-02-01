Romania's forex reserves advance to EUR 61.416 bln at the end of January

As of end-January, the forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) stood at 61.416 billion euros, up 2.7 pct up from 59.770 billion euros at the end of December 2023, the central bank announced in a release.

Inflows recorded in January 2024 amounted to 5.665 billion euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the accounts of the Ministry of Public Finance (including the amounts raised through US dollar-denominated Eurobond issues worth a combined of approximately 3.670 billion euros), inflows into the European Commission's accounts, other, agerpres reports.

Outflows stood at 4.019 billion euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, interest and principal payments on the foreign currency public debt (including the repayment of the Finance Ministry's EUR 693 ml worth of US dollar bond issue), other.

Romania's gold holdings remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes worth 6.259 billion euros, as per the current international prices.Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) as of January 31, 2024 stood at 67.685 billion euros, compared to 65.983 billion euros as of end-December 2023.Payments due this February on the public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency-denominated debt amount to roughly 825 million euros.