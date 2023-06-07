Romania's hourly labour cost goes up 14.33pct in quarter I of 2023.

In quarter I 2023 compared to the quarter I 2022, the hourly labour cost (working days adjusted) registered an increase rate of 14.33%, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the mentioned period, the hourly labour cost (working days adjusted) increased in the majority of economic activities. The most significant increases of the hourly labour cost (working days adjusted) were found in mining and quarrying (23.06%), construction (21.84%), in administrative and support service activities (21.43%), respectively, told Agerpres.

In quarter I 2023 compared to quarter I 2022, the lowest increases of the hourly labour cost (working days adjusted) were noticed in human health and social work activities (3.24%), other service activities (5.32%), namely in public administration (8.47%).

As against the same quarter of the previous year, the direct costs component (wages) increased in quarter I 2023 by 14.34% and the other costs component (non-wages costs) by 14.04%.

Compared to the previous quarter, the hourly labour costs (working days adjusted) increased in most economic activities, mainly due to the implementation of legal provisions.

According to the INS data, the most significant increases of the hourly labour cost (working days adjusted) were found in administrative and support service activities (9.86%), construction (7.81%), public administration (5.70%), respectively.

The most significant decreases of the hourly labour cost (working days adjusted) were registered in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-10.06%), mining and quarrying (-4.50%) and other service activities (-3.09%).

Compared to the previous quarter, the direct costs component (wages) increased by 2.34% and the other costs component (non-wages costs) by 1.35%.