Romania's industrial production, down 2.6pct, Jan.-Feb. 2020

Romania's industrial production was down 2.6%, both when adjusted for working days and seasonality and as gross series, in the first two months of 2020 from the same period of 2019 year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Tuesday.

According the same data, in February 2020, industrial production (unadjusted series) increased by 4.5% on a monthly basis.When adjusted for working days and seasonality, it was up 0.7%.As against the same month of the year before, industrial production (unadjusted series) decreased in February 2020 by 3.2%.When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the decrease was 2.6%.INS notes that the data do not reflect the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.