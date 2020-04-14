 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's industrial production, down 2.6pct, Jan.-Feb. 2020

Twitter
INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Romania's industrial production was down 2.6%, both when adjusted for working days and seasonality and as gross series, in the first two months of 2020 from the same period of 2019 year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Tuesday.

According the same data, in February 2020, industrial production (unadjusted series) increased by 4.5% on a monthly basis.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, it was up 0.7%.

As against the same month of the year before, industrial production (unadjusted series) decreased in February 2020 by 3.2%.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the decrease was 2.6%.

INS notes that the data do not reflect the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.