Romania's industrial production, down three months into 2023.

Romania's industrial production decreased in the first three months of 2023 by 3.8% when unadjusted and by 4.6 % when adjusted for working days and seasonality, y-o-y, according to the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In March 2023, industrial production increased on a monthly basis by 13.1% unadjusted and by 0.2% when adjusted for working days and seasonality.

As against March 2022, industrial production decreased by 2.0% unadjusted and by 3.4% when adjusted for working days and seasonality, told Agerpres.

According to INS, in the period January 1 - March 31, 2023 as against January 1 - March 31, 2022, industrial production (unadjusted) decreased by 3.8% on decreases in production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (-13.5%) and the manufacturing industry (-2.3%). Mining and quarrying grew by 1.7%.

In the period January 1 - March 31, 2023 as against January 1 - March 31, 2022 industrial production was down 4.6% when adjusted for working days and seasonality as a result of decreases in the production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (-13.0%) and the manufacturing industry (-3.5%). Mining and quarrying grew by 1.8%.

Unadjusted March 2023 industrial production was up 13.1% on a monthly basis on increases in the manufacturing industry (+15.7%) and mining and quarrying (+12.9%). The production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning declined 2.8%.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, it was up 0.2% as a result of increases in mining and quarrying (+1.2%) and the processing industry (+1.1%). The production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, steam and air conditioning declined 4.1%.

Year-on-year, unadjusted March 2023 industrial production was down 2.0%, as a result of a decrease in the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, steam and air conditioning (-15.7% ). Mining and quarrying grew by 2.6%, while the manufacturing industry levelled out.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, it was further reduced by 3.4% on decreases in the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-15.0 %) and the manufacturing industry (-1.6%). Mining and quarrying advanced 2.5%.