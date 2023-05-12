 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's industrial production, down three months into 2023

www.jurnaludeafaceri.ro
productie industriala

Romania's industrial production, down three months into 2023.

Romania's industrial production decreased in the first three months of 2023 by 3.8% when unadjusted and by 4.6 % when adjusted for working days and seasonality, y-o-y, according to the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In March 2023, industrial production increased on a monthly basis by 13.1% unadjusted and by 0.2% when adjusted for working days and seasonality.

As against March 2022, industrial production decreased by 2.0% unadjusted and by 3.4% when adjusted for working days and seasonality, told Agerpres.

According to INS, in the period January 1 - March 31, 2023 as against January 1 - March 31, 2022, industrial production (unadjusted) decreased by 3.8% on decreases in production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (-13.5%) and the manufacturing industry (-2.3%). Mining and quarrying grew by 1.7%.

In the period January 1 - March 31, 2023 as against January 1 - March 31, 2022 industrial production was down 4.6% when adjusted for working days and seasonality as a result of decreases in the production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (-13.0%) and the manufacturing industry (-3.5%). Mining and quarrying grew by 1.8%.

Unadjusted March 2023 industrial production was up 13.1% on a monthly basis on increases in the manufacturing industry (+15.7%) and mining and quarrying (+12.9%). The production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning declined 2.8%.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, it was up 0.2% as a result of increases in mining and quarrying (+1.2%) and the processing industry (+1.1%). The production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, steam and air conditioning declined 4.1%.

Year-on-year, unadjusted March 2023 industrial production was down 2.0%, as a result of a decrease in the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, steam and air conditioning (-15.7% ). Mining and quarrying grew by 2.6%, while the manufacturing industry levelled out.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, it was further reduced by 3.4% on decreases in the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-15.0 %) and the manufacturing industry (-1.6%). Mining and quarrying advanced 2.5%.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.