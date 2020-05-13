 
     
Romania's industrial turnover, down 0.1pct, Q1 2020 (statistics)

grafic scadere

Romania's industrial turnover decreased by 0.1% in the first three months of 2020, y-o-y, as a result of the decrease of activities in the extractive industry, the data released by National Statistics Institute (INS) on Wednesday informs.

According to the statistics, between 1 January and 21 March 2020, the extractive industry registered a decline of 19%, while the manufacturing industry increased by 0.6% compared to the first quarter of the previous year.

By large industrial groups, decreases in turnover were reported in the energy industry (-14%) and the capital goods industry (-2.1%). At the same time, increases were recorded in the industry of consumer goods (+ 8.6%), the industry of durable goods (+ 6.9%), and the intermediate goods industry (+ 0.4%).

The INS data showed that in March 2020 against February 2020, the industrial turnover dropped overall by 4.3% following the activities in the manufacturing industry (-4.5%). In contrast, the extractive industry recorded a jump of 0.3%.

By large industrial groups, decreases were recorded in the energy industry (-25.1%), the capital goods industry (-11.6%) and the durable goods industry (-4.9%). Moreover, increases were recorded in the consumers goods industry (+7.1%) and the intermediate goods industry (+ 2%).

Compared to March 2019, in the same period of this year industrial turnover decreased overall by 8.3%. The extractive industry recorded a drop of 18.8% and the manufacturing industry a decrease of 8%.

According to the quoted source, by large industrial groups, drops were reported in the the energy industry (-32.7%), the capital goods industry (-14.0%) and the intermediate goods industry (-5.4%).

Moreover, increases were recorded in the consumers goods industry (+5.7%) and the durable goods industry (+2%).

