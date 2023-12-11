Romania's Jan - Oct trade deficit down 18.4 pct, to 23.2 billion euros

Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit stood at 23.2 billion euros in the first ten months of this year, down 18.4% percent compared to the same period of the previous year, shows data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Monday.

FOB exports totalled 78.7 billion euros, up 2.4% on the January-October 2022 period, while CIF imports totalled 101.9 billion euros, up 3.2%.

The product groups with a significant share of the country's trade in the reporting period were machinery and transport equipment (44.6% for exports and 36.4% for imports) and other manufactured products (30.1% for exports and 28.9% for imports).

Intra-EU27 trade exchanges over January - October 2023 was 57.2 billion euro on the outbound and 74.6 billion euro on the inbound, representing 72.7% of total exports and 73.3% of total imports.

Extra-EU27 trade exchanges over the same period amounted to 21.5 billion euro in exports and 27.2 billion euro in imports, representing 27.3% of total exports and 26.7% of total imports.

In October, FOB exports amounted to 8.4 billion euro and CIF imports to 11.2 billion euro, resulting in a deficit of 2.8 billion euro. Compared to October 2022, exports increased by 5.6% and imports decreased by 1.5%.