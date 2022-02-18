 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's male polo team wins first match of 2022 European Championship

digisport.ro
steaua polo

Romania's national male water polo team made its debut with a victory in the C group of the 2022 European Championship preliminaries, 14-1 (1-0, 5-0, 4-1, 4-) against Lithuania, in Gzira (Malta) on Friday.

Romania's goals, trained by Greek Athanasios Kechagias, were scored by Tudor Fulea (4), Vlad Dragomirescu (3), Vlad Georgescu (2), Andrei Prioteasa (2), Mihnea Gheorghe, Albert Vatrai and Silvian Colodrovschi.

Jurijus Galinok scored for the Baltic team.

Romania will face off against Ireland on Saturday (18:00).

The first two teams will qualify in the final tournament, which will be hosted by Split (Croatia), during the period of August 27 - September 10.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.