Romania's male polo team wins first match of 2022 European Championship

Romania's national male water polo team made its debut with a victory in the C group of the 2022 European Championship preliminaries, 14-1 (1-0, 5-0, 4-1, 4-) against Lithuania, in Gzira (Malta) on Friday.

Romania's goals, trained by Greek Athanasios Kechagias, were scored by Tudor Fulea (4), Vlad Dragomirescu (3), Vlad Georgescu (2), Andrei Prioteasa (2), Mihnea Gheorghe, Albert Vatrai and Silvian Colodrovschi.

Jurijus Galinok scored for the Baltic team.

Romania will face off against Ireland on Saturday (18:00).

The first two teams will qualify in the final tournament, which will be hosted by Split (Croatia), during the period of August 27 - September 10.