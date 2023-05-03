Romania's March unemployment rate dips to 5.4 pct, yet youth unemployment stays high

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped slightly in March this year to 5.4 percent from 5.5 percent the previous month, but the youth jobless rate stays significantly high, at 22.2 percent, shows data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The number of unemployed (aged 15 - 74) as of the end of March 2023 was estimated at 453,100, on a decline from the previous month (459,300) and also compared to March 2022 (463,600).

By gender, the gap between male and female unemployment rates was 0.8 percentage points (5.8 percent for men, as to 5 percent for women).

The estimated adult unemployment rate (ages 25 - 74) was 4.4 percent (4.1 percent for women and 4.7 percent for men), with this category accounting for 76.7 percent of the total number of unemployed estimated for March 2023. AGERPRES