Romania's National Strategic Plan: 15.83 billion EUR, 89 support interventions in agriculture over 2023-2027

Romanian farmers and Romanian agriculture will benefit from 15.83 billion EUR through the National Strategic Plan 2023-2027, which was approved on Wednesday by the European Commission, of which 9.78 billion EUR are on Pillar I - Direct payments and sectoral interventions, and 5.87 billion EUR on Pillar II - Rural Development, the Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, told a Wednesday's press conference.

"There are two elements of the concept that underlie the construction of the National Strategic Plan. It is about the loss of income for the Common Agricultural Policy and for the agricultural policy of Romania, respectively the transition from compliance to performance. The second resistance structure of this concept is the environment. A to see that these directions of action are supported by important amounts on elements that are addressed to young farmers, but also to small farmers", said Petre Daea.

He argued that in the construction of the National Strategic Plan it was taken into account not to cap direct payments, a direction requested by the European Commission, to distribute these subsidies as fairly as possible and to implement these measures on the existing structures in Romania, respectively on the two agencies of payments.

To finalize the National Strategic Plan 2023-2027, which lasted 19 months, the Ministry of Agriculture carried out an extensive consultation process with the representatives of the approximately 160 public and private organizations that are part of partnership structures.

The National Strategic Plan 2023-2027 includes support instruments financed both from FEGA (direct payments and sectoral interventions - measures to support the market), and from FEADR (rural development policy).

The National Strategic Plan 2023-2027 is a document that contains 1,900 pages. AGERPRES