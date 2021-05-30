Romania's official recovery, resilience Plan to be sent to Brussels on June 2 for two-month assessment

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Sunday that the official document on Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be submitted to the European Commission on June 2, for a two-month assessment by the European Commission.

"On June 2, as far as I understand, Minister Ghinea will come up with the final version, the final version that we send. Of course it will be assessed by the European Commission and we will see after that," Citu said on Sunday before a meeting of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Political Council.

Asked if it is normal for public opinion to know the content of the PNRR after the plan is sent to Brussels, the prime minister said that the document was introduced to the specialist committees of Parliament.

"Social Democratic Party (PSD) specialists went to the Ministry of European Investment and Projects and saw the project that will be sent. The version we send, once again not the final version, will be unveiled, but there will be two more months in which it will be assessed by the Commission European," said Citu.