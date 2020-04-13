Romania's primary energy resources, down 2pct, electricity resources, up 2.1pct, Jan.-Feb. 2020

Romania's primary energy resources decreased by 2%, in the first two months of 2020, while electricity resources were up 2.1%, y-o-y, according to data with the National Statistics Institute (INS) released on Monday.

The main primary energy resources January 1 - February 29, 2020 totalled 5.746 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), down 120,000 toe from January 1 - February 28, 2019.Domestic production totalled 3.29 million toe, down by 48,800 toe compared with the same period of the previous year, while import was 2.455 million toe.During the same period, electricity resources amounted to 11.761 billion kWh, up 240.8 million kWh, y-o-y.Combined heat and power plant output was 4.445 billion kWh, down 541.0 million kWh (-10.8%). Hydropower production was 2.157 billion kWh, up 22.7 million kWh (+ 1.1%), while nuclear power output was 2.036 billion kWh, up 82.9 million kWh (+ 4.2%).Wind power plant output January 1 - February 29, 2020 was 1.456 billion kWh, up 0.5 million kWh from the same period of the year before, while solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations during this period was 184.5 million kWh, up 29.3 million kWh as against the same period of 2019.Final electricity consumption during the same period was 9.525 billion kWh, 1.7% lower y-o-y; public lighting consumption increased by 3.4%, and household consumption increased by 2.8%.Romania's electricity exports totalled 1.009 billion kWh, up 468.5 million kWh.Own technological consumption by grids and stations was 1.225 billion kWh, down 59.4 million kWh.