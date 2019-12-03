Romania's rate of disabled persons was 3.76 pct as of end-June

There were 833,131 persons with disabilities registered in Romania as of end-June, of whom 97.88 percent (815,463) are in family care and / or live independently (not institutionalized), while 2.12 percent (17,668) live in residential social assistance public institutions for adults with disabilities (institutionalized), according to data provided by the National Authority for Disabled Persons (ANPD).

As of end-June, women accounted for 53.07 percent of the total number of persons with disabilities. People aged over 50 represent 71.87 percent of the total number of adults with disabilities; 54.62 percent are aged between 18 and 64 years (418,584 persons) and 45.38 percent are over 65 years old (347,832 persons).

People with severe disabilities represent 39.39 percent of the total (compared to 38.53 percent as of June 30, 2018), those with a significant disability account for 49.39 percent (as to 50.28 percent as of June 30, 2018), and those with moderate and minor disabilities 11.22 percent (11.19 percent as of June 30, 2018).

The number of public social assistance institutions for adults with disabilities was 499 as of June 30, 2019 (compared to 489 as of June 30, 2018), of which: 435 residential (as to 426 on June 30, 2018) and 64 non-residential - day care facilities (as to 63 on June 30, 2018).

Almost two thirds (59.77 percent) of the public residential institutions for adults with disabilities are care and assistance centers (28.28 percent) with 6,330 beneficiaries, and sheltered homes (31.49 percent) with 983 beneficiaries. The people who benefit by such facilities account for 41.39 percent of the total 17,668 persons in residential institutions.

The existing 74 neuropsychiatric rehabilitation centers also serve a significant 6,247 number of people (35.36 percent).