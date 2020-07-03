Romania's Ruse wins Cluj-Napoca Winners Open Group A tennis tournament

Romania's Gabriela Ruse on Friday won Group A of the Cluj-Napoca Winners Open tennis demonstration tournament after defeating compatriot Irina Bara 7-5 6-4 in their last match, in an hour and 37 minutes.

The two players had already advanced to the semifinals of the competition.The best two ranked in each group advance to the semifinals of the first tennis tournament that takes place in Romania since the lifting of the coronavirus epidemic restrictions.The 30,000-USD clay court women's tournament takes place at the Winners Sports Club in Cluj-Napoca, in compliance with the measures that regulate sports competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic.Public access is prohibited, but the matches are broadcast live on DigiSport and on the Facebook page of Sports Festival.