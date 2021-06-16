Romania's SARS-CoV-2 daily case count rises by 104 in over 30,600 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 104 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 30,600 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Wednesday, 1,079,983 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,044,687 were declared cured.

To date, 8,150,910 RT-PCR tests and 1,314,093 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 18,032 RT-PCR tests were performed (8,878 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,154 on request) and 12,673 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 43 people were reconfirmed positive.